Hindalco Q3 profit drops 45 pc to Rs 2,049 cr due to disruptions at US arm's facility

Aditya Birla Groups metals arm Hindalco Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 45.1 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,049 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, citing disruptions at its US subsidiary Novelis Oswego facility.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 19:12 IST
Aditya Birla Group's metals arm Hindalco Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 45.1 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,049 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, citing disruptions at its US subsidiary Novelis' Oswego facility. The company registered a consolidated PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 3,735 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries Ltd said in a filing to BSE. In a statement, the company said that Hindalco's ''net profit was Rs 2,049, down from Rs 3,735 in the same quarter last year, impacted by the Oswego disruption, partly offset by cost efficiency benefits at Novelis, and record profits by the India business.'' Operations at the Oswego facility were disrupted due to two incidents of fire in September and November last year. In a post-earnings media call, Hindalco Industries Managing Director Satish Pai said that the Oswego fire had an impact on the company's PAT. Revenue from operations during the October-December period rose to Rs 66,521 crore as compared to Rs 58,390 crore recorded in the year-ago period. Pai said that the company sustained its growth momentum amid global volatility, led by all-time high performance by its India business. This strength helped offset the impact of tariffs and the Oswego disruption, supported by disciplined cost management and operational efficiencies across segments, Pai added. Replying to a question, Pai said that as the company exports value-added goods to Europe, the India-EU trade deal will be beneficial for the company. He further said that Hindalco Industries will infuse an additional 200-250 million dollars of equity in its US-based subsidiary Novelis to help the latter tide over cash flow issues. Hindalco Industries Ltd is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. A USD 28-billion metals powerhouse, Hindalco operates across the value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power plants and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, and foils. Along with its subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco is the global leader in flat rolled products and the world's largest recycler of aluminium.

