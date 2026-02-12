Left Menu

More than 1.4 million UK health workers to receive 3.3% pay rise

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 21:20 IST
​More ‌than 1.4 million National ​Health Service ‌workers in Britain will receive a 3.3% pay ‌rise from April, ‌the government said on Thursday.

"We have ⁠listened ​to ⁠the workforce and understand ⁠the difficulties they face ​when pay awards are ⁠not delivered on time," ⁠health ​minister Wes Streeting said ⁠in a written statement announcing ⁠the ⁠pay increase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

