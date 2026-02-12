More than 1.4 million UK health workers to receive 3.3% pay rise
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 21:20 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
More than 1.4 million National Health Service workers in Britain will receive a 3.3% pay rise from April, the government said on Thursday.
"We have listened to the workforce and understand the difficulties they face when pay awards are not delivered on time," health minister Wes Streeting said in a written statement announcing the pay increase.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)