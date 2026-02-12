Kerala fed up with LDF, UDF; looking to BJP-NDA with great hope: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Kerala is fed up with ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and asserted that the state is now looking to the BJP-NDA with ''great hope''. Modi made the remarks after he met newly-elected BJP councillors from the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and representatives of other civic bodies from Kerala here. ''At 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, hosted Kerala BJP Panchayat members, Municipality members and members of corporations from across Kerala, including the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where the BJP was blessed with a historic mandate,'' the prime minister said in a post on X, sharing pictures of his meeting with them. Modi said he discussed a wide range of subjects with them, ''notably ways to deepen the BJP's connect with the people, further our good governance agenda and further 'Ease of Living'''. It is clear that Kerala is ''fed up'' with LDF and UDF and is looking to BJP-NDA with ''great hope'', he said. ''Therefore, elected members from BJP-NDA will work at the grassroots and address the challenges faced by the people,'' he added. The prime minister said that in the meeting with Kerala BJP elected representatives, he paid homage to every 'karyakarta' who has worked hard to build the party over the years. ''It is due to their selfless efforts that we have grown across the state. In the coming times, the BJP will grow even further in Kerala,'' he added. BJP national president Nitin Nabin and other senior leaders of the party were present at the meeting. The BJP councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, including its Mayor V V Rajesh, and representatives in other civic bodies from Kerala arrived here on Wednesday to participate in a three-day administrative and governance skills development training programme. Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the elected representatives from Kerala were ''energised and inspired'' after interacting with Prime Minister Modi. ''The smiles say it all. There is no greater inspiration for a karyakarta than the guidance of our Pradhan Sevak,'' he said in a post on X, sharing video footage of the event. ''With his guidance, the resolve of 'BJP4Keralam' is stronger than ever to take the politics of performance and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas to every ward and panchayat in the state,'' he said. ''We will continue to work harder, serve better, and build a VikasitaKeralam for all,'' he added. Sharing on X video footage of the prime minister's interaction with the Kerala leaders, the BJP wrote on X, ''When the saffron wave meets real governance!'' ''PM Modi personally guiding Kerala's newly elected BJP panchayat, municipal and corporation members at his official residence in New Delhi,'' it said, adding, ''Change is happening, one ward at a time.'' Earlier in the day, the elected representatives from Kerela visited Parliament where they met Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. These BJP leaders from Kerala have attended several sessions of their three-day training programme on various themes at the BJP headquarters since they arrived here on Wednesday. On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is likely to address them on the topic of 'Emerging Challenges in Urban Development'. According to BJP sources, the objective of the three-day training programme, titled 'BJP 4 Viksit Keralam', is to empower the local party leaders from Kerala with first-hand knowledge of national democratic mechanisms and equip them with the tools necessary to implement the Centre's schemes more effectively.

