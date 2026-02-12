Left Menu

"Lamentable irony that Bharat Bandh is another Kerala Bandh": Shashi Tharoor says "militant unionism has driven industries away"

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday believed that 'Bharat Bandh' organised against the policies of the Central government has turned out to be another "Kerala Bandh," criticising the "coercive disruptions" that have held the state back.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 19:35 IST
"Lamentable irony that Bharat Bandh is another Kerala Bandh": Shashi Tharoor says "militant unionism has driven industries away"
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo/Youtube/SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday believed that 'Bharat Bandh' organised against the policies of the Central government has turned out to be another "Kerala Bandh," criticising the "coercive disruptions" that have held the State back. Tharoor asserted that he supports the right to protest but not to "obstruct," slamming the "militant unionism" which he believed has driven industries away from the state.

The Congress MP stated that while India has evolved from such a kind of protest, Kerala continues to be held hostage by this organised tyranny of the minority over the unorganised majority. "It is a lamentable irony that today's 'Bharat Bandh' is, in reality, merely another 'Kerala Bandh." While the rest of India has evolved beyond such coercive disruptions, Kerala remains uniquely held hostage by this organised tyranny of the minority over the unorganised majority," Tharoor said in a post on X.

"My stand has been consistent since I entered politics: I support the right to protest, but not the right to obstruct. No Indian has the constitutional right to impede the free movement of another," he added. Tharoor lamented at the manner of protest, which "confined the citizens" to be prisoners in their homes and urged people to "outgrow this self-destructive habit."

"We have driven industry away with our militant unionism; now, by clinging to these antediluvian methods of "muscle power" that forcefully confine citizens as prisoners in their own homes, and oblige shopkeepers to down their shutters, we are ensuring our state remains unwelcoming to youth and enterprise. It is high time we outgrew this self-destructive habit. We can always replace it with constructive dissent," he said. Tharoor reiterated his belief that to "disrupt daily life" is an assault on the liberty of the common citizen.

"I have long argued, even when my own party is involved, that the right to strike does not include the right to enforce a shutdown on others. To paralyse a state, disrupting daily life, commerce, and movement, is an assault on the liberty of the common citizen," he said. Tharoor said this "militant unionism" has damaged Kerala's reputation and urged to discard this "outdated form of agitation."

"Kerala's reputation has suffered enough from militant unionism that extends beyond factory floors to our very streets and homes. We cannot aspire to be a modern, investor-friendly destination while adhering to outdated forms of agitation that the rest of the world -- and indeed, the rest of India -- has discarded," he said. This comes as a nationwide strike was called by various trade unions, including AITUC, CITU, LPF and several farmers' associations, pressing a 10-point charter of demands. Key demands include the withdrawal of the Central government's labour law amendments, the repeal of the 2025 Electricity Amendment Bill, the withdrawal of the Draft Seed Bill 2025, the scrapping of new nuclear power projects, and the restoration of the revised provisions of the 100-day employment scheme (MGNREGS) with increased funding.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses were not operating from the Vadasery Bus Stand. Markets, educational institutions, and business establishments were also affected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tvesa ends winless run, takes title in play-off in 3rd leg of WPGT

Tvesa ends winless run, takes title in play-off in 3rd leg of WPGT

 India
2
Indian Navy assumes first-ever command of Combined Task Force 154

Indian Navy assumes first-ever command of Combined Task Force 154

 India
3
Kerala HC stays liquor company contest seeking logo, name for new brandy

Kerala HC stays liquor company contest seeking logo, name for new brandy

 India
4
Hope Italy's win is on front page and knocks Winter Olympics to back page of sports: Davison

Hope Italy's win is on front page and knocks Winter Olympics to back page of...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026