US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as markets assess economic data

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as markets assess economic data

​Wall Street's ​main ‌indexes inched higher ​on Thursday, a day ‌after robust jobs growth and a dip in unemployment ‌eased concerns around the ‌U.S. economy, while investor attention turned to a slew ⁠of ​corporate ⁠earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ⁠rose 48.9 points, or 0.10%, ​to 50,170.27 at the ⁠open. The S&P 500 ⁠rose ​16.1 points, or 0.23%, to 6,957.54, while ⁠the Nasdaq Composite rose 76.4 ⁠points, ⁠or 0.33%, to 23,142.87.

