US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as markets assess economic data
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes inched higher on Thursday, a day after robust jobs growth and a dip in unemployment eased concerns around the U.S. economy, while investor attention turned to a slew of corporate earnings.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.9 points, or 0.10%, to 50,170.27 at the open. The S&P 500 rose 16.1 points, or 0.23%, to 6,957.54, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 76.4 points, or 0.33%, to 23,142.87.
