Gurugram: Govt officer sentenced for 5 years in 2021 corruption case

A court here on Thursday sentenced an officer of Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Manesar, to five years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine in a 2021 corruption case, an official said. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Puneet Sehgal imposed a fine of Rs 5,000, and the convict shall undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three months in default of its payment, he added. The contractor, Ajit Kumar, in his complaint, alleged that HSIIDC Senior Manager Dalbir Singh Bhati was pressuring him to pay Rs 10,000 in exchange for passing the bill of Rs 4.25 lakh for a road cleaning work in Manesar Sector 5. Acting on the complaint, the Gurugram Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), laid a trap and caught Bhati red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. An FIR was registered, and Bhati was sent into judicial custody, police said. The ACB filed a charge sheet and recorded testimony of 15 witnesses in the court, they said. Based on the evidence and witnesses, the accused was found guilty, and the court sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)