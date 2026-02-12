Cough syrup smuggling case: Varanasi properties of key accused's father worth Rs 28 cr attached

Police on Thursday attached properties worth around Rs 28 crore belonging to the father of the main accused in the Codeine-based cough syrup smuggling case, officials said here. The action in Bhelupur, Lallapura, Jagatganj, Shivpur and Madauli areas of Varanasi was carried out under the direction of the deputy commissioner of police (Kashi). The properties attached belong to Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, the father of the main accused, Shubham Jaiswal, police said. Officials claimed that Bhola Prasad Jaiswal operated a firm -- Shaili Traders -- in Ranchi and was allegedly involved in large-scale smuggling of cough syrup. He is accused of preparing forged and fabricated e-way bills to facilitate the illegal sale of the cough syrup as an intoxicant in Varanasi and adjoining areas. They alleged that the accused earned substantial illegal profits from the sale of the cough syrup and invested the proceeds in purchasing multiple immovable properties. During the course of the investigation, police identified these assets and pursued legal proceedings, following which an attachment order was obtained. The total estimated value of the attached properties is around Rs 28 crore, police said. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 26 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and relevant provisions of the BNS at Kotwali police station in Varanasi, officials added. His son, Shubham Jaisawal, is still absconding.

