After Rs 9.12 lakh crore budget, CM Adityanath posts his photo with BrahMos

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday updated his X account cover image with a picture of himself alongside the BrahMos missile, underlining the states emphasis on defence manufacturing and strategic capability. The move is being seen as a message highlighting the growing strategic and economic strength of what the chief minister has described as a New Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-02-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday updated his 'X' account cover image with a picture of himself alongside the BrahMos missile, underlining the state's emphasis on defence manufacturing and strategic capability. Adityanath changed the cover image of his social media account shortly after the presentation of the state's record budget of Rs 9.12 lakh crore for 2026-27. The move is being seen as a message highlighting the growing strategic and economic strength of what the chief minister has described as a ''New Uttar Pradesh''. The message on his social media handle suggests that with the establishment of the BrahMos manufacturing unit in Lucknow, UP is emerging as a global hub for defence production. The chief minister's post is also viewed as symbolising a convergence of economic expansion and strategic strength. Through the budget, Adityanath has sought to project that the state's economy has risen ''from the floor to the heights'', reflecting what he calls a development model built on growth, security and investment. An official statement said that the ''supersonic saffron'' messaging underscores the government's twin focus on accelerating development while strengthening security infrastructure, positioning UP as both an engine of economic growth and a shield for its residents. Adityanath's official 'X' account @myogiadityanath has 32.6 million followers.

