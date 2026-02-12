UPDATE 1-Poland-Sweden power cable outage not caused intentionally, Polish power grid says
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:05 IST
An outage on the 600-megawatt Poland-Sweden power cable under the Baltic Sea was probably not caused intentionally and has not impacted the security of the system, Polish power grid operator PSE said on Thursday.
"The power system is operating stably and all safety criteria are met," PSE said in a statement. "The failure occurred on Wednesday evening. The failure was likely not caused by intentional action." PSE said operations were underway to repair the damage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Baltic
- Polish
- â€Œsecurity
- Poland