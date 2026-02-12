UPDATE 1-Poland-Sweden power cable outage not caused intentionally, Polish power grid says

‌An outage ​on the 600-megawatt Poland-Sweden power ‌cable under the Baltic Sea was probably not caused intentionally and ‌has not impacted the ‌security of the system, Polish power grid operator PSE said ⁠on ​Thursday.

"The ⁠power system is operating stably ⁠and all safety criteria are met," ​PSE said in a statement. "The ⁠failure occurred on Wednesday evening. ⁠The ​failure was likely not caused by intentional action." PSE ⁠said operations were underway to ⁠repair ⁠the damage.

