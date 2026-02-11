Chinese Captain Stands Trial for Alleged Damage in Baltic Sea
Wan Wenguo, the Chinese captain of a Hong Kong-registered cargo ship, pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal damage and neglecting safety protocols. The vessel allegedly damaged an underwater gas pipeline and telecom cables in the Baltic Sea. The case involves testimony from 18 witnesses, amid heightened security alerts in the region.
The captain of a Hong Kong-registered cargo vessel has denied charges of criminal damage related to an incident in the Baltic Sea. Wan Wenguo, 44, reportedly damaged crucial undersea cables and a gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia on October 8, 2023, as per court documents analyzed by Reuters.
Wan is accused of recklessly damaging property and ignoring safety norms, with the Finnish investigation linking a retrieved anchor to his ship, the NewNew Polar Bear. The case will hear from 18 prosecution witnesses, including crew members and maritime experts.
Amid rising tensions and a history of infrastructure sabotage since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Baltic region remains under scrutiny. NATO has increased its defensive presence in response, deploying frigates, aircraft, and naval drones to the area.
