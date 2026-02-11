Left Menu

Chinese Captain Stands Trial for Alleged Damage in Baltic Sea

Wan Wenguo, the Chinese captain of a Hong Kong-registered cargo ship, pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal damage and neglecting safety protocols. The vessel allegedly damaged an underwater gas pipeline and telecom cables in the Baltic Sea. The case involves testimony from 18 witnesses, amid heightened security alerts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:20 IST
Chinese Captain Stands Trial for Alleged Damage in Baltic Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The captain of a Hong Kong-registered cargo vessel has denied charges of criminal damage related to an incident in the Baltic Sea. Wan Wenguo, 44, reportedly damaged crucial undersea cables and a gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia on October 8, 2023, as per court documents analyzed by Reuters.

Wan is accused of recklessly damaging property and ignoring safety norms, with the Finnish investigation linking a retrieved anchor to his ship, the NewNew Polar Bear. The case will hear from 18 prosecution witnesses, including crew members and maritime experts.

Amid rising tensions and a history of infrastructure sabotage since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Baltic region remains under scrutiny. NATO has increased its defensive presence in response, deploying frigates, aircraft, and naval drones to the area.

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Quest for T20 Glory: Battling Newcomers Italy

Nepal's Quest for T20 Glory: Battling Newcomers Italy

 India
2
Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing on School Ground in Maharashtra

Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing on School Ground in Maharashtra

 India
3
Unprecedented Security Measures Set the Stage for Bangladesh Elections

Unprecedented Security Measures Set the Stage for Bangladesh Elections

 Bangladesh
4
Health Headlines: FDA's Rebuff, Weight Loss Pill Breakthroughs, and Vaccine Woes

Health Headlines: FDA's Rebuff, Weight Loss Pill Breakthroughs, and Vaccine ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026