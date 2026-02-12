Left Menu

Trump says oil magnate Sargeant has no authority to act on behalf of U.S.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:05 IST
​U.S. President ‌Donald Trump said ​on Thursday that ‌billionaire energy entrepreneur and Republican donor Harry Sargeant ‌III has no authority ‌to act on behalf of the U.S.

Reuters reported ⁠in ​January ⁠that Sargeant and his ⁠team were advising the Trump ​administration on how the ⁠U.S. can engineer ⁠a return ​of some American oil companies ⁠to Venezuela, according to four ⁠sources ⁠familiar with the matter.

