Trump says oil magnate Sargeant has no authority to act on behalf of U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that billionaire energy entrepreneur and Republican donor Harry Sargeant III has no authority to act on behalf of the U.S.
Reuters reported in January that Sargeant and his team were advising the Trump administration on how the U.S. can engineer a return of some American oil companies to Venezuela, according to four sources familiar with the matter.
