Trump says oil magnate Sargeant has no authority to act on behalf of U.S.

​U.S. President ‌Donald Trump said ​on Thursday that ‌billionaire energy entrepreneur and Republican donor Harry Sargeant ‌III has no authority ‌to act on behalf of the U.S.

Reuters reported ⁠in ​January ⁠that Sargeant and his ⁠team were advising the Trump ​administration on how the ⁠U.S. can engineer ⁠a return ​of some American oil companies ⁠to Venezuela, according to four ⁠sources ⁠familiar with the matter.

