Left Menu

PRECIOUS-Gold cascades down as strong US jobs data and stop-selling weigh

​Gold prices fell to a near one-week low on Thursday as strong U.S. labour data dampened hopes of near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts, with a break ‌below $5,000 an ounce deepening losses as selling pressure intensified.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:50 IST
PRECIOUS-Gold cascades down as strong US jobs data and stop-selling weigh

​Gold prices fell to a near one-week low on Thursday as strong U.S. labour data dampened hopes of near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts, with a break ‌below $5,000 an ounce deepening losses as selling pressure intensified. Spot gold slipped 2.7% lower to $4,941.47 per ounce by 11:50 a.m. ET (1650 GMT). Bullion slipped to its lowest level since February 6 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery ‌lost 2.7% to $4,962.10 per ounce. "Due to previous heightened volatility, a lot of people would have placed their stops either ‌below $5,000 or above the $5,100 level just to preserve their stop positions," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com.

"Because of the downward move, those stops have been triggered below the $5,000 level, and that caused a cascading-like effect, causing prices to slump in a ⁠short period of ​time." Data released on Wednesday ⁠showed the U.S. job market began 2026 on firmer footing than expected, reinforcing the view that policymakers may keep rates elevated for longer.

Nonfarm payrolls ⁠rose by 130,000 jobs in January, following a downwardly revised 48,000 increase in December, while the unemployment rate edged down to ​4.3%. Initial jobless claims fell to 227,000 in the week ended Feb. 7, data showed on Thursday.

Resilient labour ⁠market conditions reinforce the Fed's confidence in the economy, allowing policymakers to maintain elevated rates to ensure inflation continues to ease. Bullion, in turn, is ⁠pressured ​by high interest rates due to its non-yielding nature. Investors now await U.S. inflation data due on Friday for more cues on the Fed's monetary policy path.

"It looks like the expectation is that headline CPI is ⁠going to slow from 2.7% to 2.5%, perhaps as low as 2.4%. That may revive some rate-cut bets and that ⁠would probably be favourable for ⁠gold," said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals. Silver dropped 10.2% to $75.42/oz, after a 4% climb on Wednesday. Spot platinum shed 6.1% to $2,001.79/oz, while palladium lost ‌3.9% to $1,634.14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Global risk-off mood hits FTSE 100, Schroders jumps on buyout

UPDATE 1-Global risk-off mood hits FTSE 100, Schroders jumps on buyout

 Global
2
Cricket-India thump Namibia ahead of Pakistan clash

Cricket-India thump Namibia ahead of Pakistan clash

 Global
3
Delhi govt should adopt compassionate approach in Bhullar's case: Akal Takht Jathedar

Delhi govt should adopt compassionate approach in Bhullar's case: Akal Takht...

 India
4
European corporate outlook improves, but earnings forecast to fall

European corporate outlook improves, but earnings forecast to fall

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026