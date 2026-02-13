White House posts and then removes statement on trade deal with North Macedonia

​The ​White House ‌posted a statement ​on a framework for a ‌trade deal with North Macedonia on its website on Thursday, ‌before removing it without ‌an immediate explanation. The statement was headlined "Joint Statement on a Framework for United ⁠States-North ​Macedonia ⁠Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair, and Balanced Trade," ⁠and posted to the ​White House's news page. The text ⁠of the statement was not ⁠accessible.

The ​White House did not immediately respond to ⁠a request for information regarding the ⁠statement.

