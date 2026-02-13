White House posts and then removes statement on trade deal with North Macedonia
The White House posted a statement on a framework for a trade deal with North Macedonia on its website on Thursday, before removing it without an immediate explanation. The statement was headlined "Joint Statement on a Framework for United States-North Macedonia Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair, and Balanced Trade," and posted to the White House's news page. The text of the statement was not accessible.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for information regarding the statement.
