New chief secretary of poll-bound West Bengal to meet EC top brass on Friday

The newly-appointed chief secretary of West Bengal will meet the Election Commission top brass here on Friday, officials said. It is natural that a relatively new chief secretary of a poll-bound state is called for a meeting by the Commission, an official said.

13-02-2026
The newly-appointed chief secretary of West Bengal will meet the Election Commission top brass here on Friday, officials said. Nandani Chakravarty took over as the state chief secretary in January. ''It is natural that a relatively new chief secretary of a poll-bound state is called for a meeting by the Commission,'' an official said. The meeting also comes against the background of the West Bengal government having repeated tiffs with the poll authority over the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls. Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee personally pleaded the case of her state before a Supreme Court bench headed by the Chief Justice of India over the SIR issue. West Bengal is set to go for assembly polls along with Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry in the next two months. The terms of these assemblies end on different dates in May and June.

