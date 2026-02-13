Remsons Industries Q3 net up 28.64%

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Remsons Industries Ltd, an automotive OEM components manufacturer supplying to two, three and four-wheeler vehicles, commercial vehicles and off highway vehicles all over India and automotive OEM's globally, has reported a 28.64% rise in net profit in the quarter ended December 2025 to Rs 5.12 crore as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20% to Rs 123.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 102.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. EBITDA rose 18% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. The company has received business award from a leading Commercial Vehicle Indian OEM Manufacturer for Gear Shifter with Push Pull Cables worth Rs 60 Cr, which is to be executed over a period of five years. Remsons has also announced Strategic Technical Licensing Agreement with AUSUS Automotive Systems do Brasil LTDA for Technology Transfer to Serve Brazilian OEMs. BEE Lighting Ltd has secured a significant Rs 12 Cr order from a Global Multinational OEM for the design and development of exterior vehicle lighting. Remsons has inaugurated a 30,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune, for locomotive applications, featuring advanced engineering, assembly systems, and quality controls. Remsons has secured an Rs 300 Cr, 7-year order from Stellantis N.V. for the supply of control cables - one of the largest in our history. Remsons Industries has identified an additional 20,000 sq. ft. of property in the National Capital Region to bolster its manufacturing and operational capacity. This expansion is driven by increasing customer demand and supports the company's vision to achieve Rs 900 crore revenue by 2030. Commenting on the results, Mr. Krishna Kejriwal, Managing Director said, ''I am pleased to report a strong performance for 3QFY26. Revenue grew 20% year-on-year to ₹1,231 million. EBITDA stood at ₹147 million, up 18% YoY, with margins remaining healthy at 12%. PAT increased 34% YoY to ₹63 million, reflecting improved operating leverage and disciplined execution. This performance has been driven by our continued focus on higher-value products, operational efficiencies across plants, and better realisations in our export markets. Over the past few quarters, we have consciously worked on strengthening our product mix and improving cost structures, and the results are beginning to reflect in our numbers. Looking ahead, we remain confident about sustaining this trajectory. We are progressing steadily toward our FY29 revenue aspiration of ₹9,000–10,000 million. Our priorities remain clear - strengthening the core business, moving further up the value chain, expanding our product portfolio, and gradually diversifying into the Railways segment to create an additional growth lever. As always, our focus remains on building a resilient, scalable business while delivering consistent long-term value to our shareholders.''

