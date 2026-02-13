Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:13 IST
Russia will provide material aid to Cuba, TASS cites senior diplomat
  • Russia

MOSCOW, Feb ​13 (Reuters) -

Russia ​will provide ‌Cuba with ​help, including material assistance, ‌to help it navigate a U.S. attempt ‌to starve the island of ‌oil, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei ⁠Ryabkov said ​on ⁠Friday, the state TASS ⁠news agency reported.

The Izvestia ​newspaper reported on Thursday ⁠that Russia was preparing ⁠to ​send crude oil and fuel ⁠cargoes to Cuba in ⁠the ⁠near future.

