Russia will provide material aid to Cuba, TASS cites senior diplomat
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:13 IST
- Country:
- Russia
MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) -
Russia will provide Cuba with help, including material assistance, to help it navigate a U.S. attempt to starve the island of oil, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday, the state TASS news agency reported.
The Izvestia newspaper reported on Thursday that Russia was preparing to send crude oil and fuel cargoes to Cuba in the near future.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia will review nuclear safety risks if Armenia opts for US-designed reactors
UPDATE 2-Russia attacks port near Odesa, kills brothers near front line, Ukrainian officials say
UPDATE 1-One killed, six hurt in Russian air attack on port in Ukraine's Odesa region, deputy PM says
Russia says Ukrainian drones hit houses, enterprises in Volgograd
One killed, six hurt in Russian air attack on port in Ukraine's Odesa region, deputy PM says