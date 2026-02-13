India's Q1 vegetable oil imports fall 2pc on lower soybean, sunflower purchases

India's vegetable oil imports fell 2 per cent to 3.96 million tonnes in the first quarter of the 2025-26 oil year (November-October) from a year earlier, as lower soybean and sunflower oil purchases offset a rise in palm oil imports, industry data showed on Friday. The world's biggest vegetable oil importer bought 4.05 million tonnes, including edible and non-edible oils, in the same period a year ago, according to the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA). Palm oil imports rose 18 per cent to 1.91 million tonnes in the November 2025-January 2026 quarter from 1.62 million tonnes a year earlier, the industry body said in a statement. Port stocks of palm oil stood at 4,86,000 tonnes on February 1, up 33,000 tonnes from the previous month. Crude soybean oil imports fell 9 per cent to 1.20 million tonnes from 1.27 million tonnes, while port stocks declined to 1,90,000 tonnes from 3,00,000 tonnes a month earlier. Crude sunflower oil imports dropped 15 per cent to 7,59,000 tonnes from 8,94,000 tonnes, with port stocks at 1,85,000 tonnes compared with 2,00,000 tonnes in the previous month. Nepal exported about 54,000 tonnes of refined oils to India in November 2025, consisting mainly of 47,639 tonnes of refined soya oil, 3,022 tonnes of refined sunflower oil and 2,484 tonnes of RBD palmolein. In December 2025, Nepal shipped about 48,000 tonnes of refined oils, primarily refined soybean oil. Total edible oil stocks at Indian ports stood at 8,64,000 tonnes on February 1, while pipeline stock considering domestic production and consumption was at 8,85,000 tonnes. Total stock was 1.75 million tonnes, unchanged from January 1, due to higher imports in January. Indonesia and Malaysia are the major suppliers of palm oil to India.

