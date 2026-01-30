France will back implementation of ceasefire deal in Syria, says Macron
- Country:
- France
France's President Emmanuel Macron on Friday welcomed a deal that paves the way for a ceasefire between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led forces, adding that France will back its implementation.
Macron, whose country has been part of mediation efforts between Damascus and the Kurds, made the comments in a post on X.
The Syrian government and Kurdish-led forces declared a ceasefire deal on Friday that sets out a phased integration of Kurdish fighters into the state, averting a potentially bloody battle and drawing U.S. praise for a "historic milestone".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia says it will defend its vessels after France intercepts suspected shadow fleet tanker
Marwadi University Becomes Gateway to Indo-French Academic Collaboration with Choose France Tour 2026
UPDATE 3-Syrian government, Kurds agree integration deal, US hails 'historic milestone'
Turkey says it closely reviewing integration deal between Syrian government, Kurds
Kurdish-led force, Syrian government reach new agreement to stabilise ceasefire