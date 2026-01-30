France will back implementation of ceasefire deal in Syria, says Macron

France's President Emmanuel Macron on ‌Friday welcomed a deal that paves ⁠the way for a ceasefire between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led ​forces, adding that France will back ‍its implementation.

Macron, whose country has been part of mediation efforts between ⁠Damascus ‌and ⁠the Kurds, made the comments in ‍a post on X.

The Syrian government ​and Kurdish-led forces declared ⁠a ceasefire deal on Friday that sets ⁠out a phased integration of Kurdish fighters into the ⁠state, averting a potentially bloody battle and ⁠drawing ‌U.S. praise for a "historic milestone".

