Left Menu

Schneider Electric Infrastructure posts Rs 97 cr net profit in October-December

Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Friday reported a fall of over 12 per cent year-on-year in its net profit at Rs 97 crore in the December quarter, citing expenses in exceptional items due to the implementation of labour codes. It has registered a profit of Rs 110.53 crore in the third quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 15:15 IST
Schneider Electric Infrastructure posts Rs 97 cr net profit in October-December
  • Country:
  • India

Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Friday reported a fall of over 12 per cent year-on-year in its net profit at Rs 97 crore in the December quarter, citing expenses in ''exceptional items'' due to the implementation of labour codes. It has registered a profit of Rs 110.53 crore in the third quarter of the preceding fiscal year. Sales, however, rose to over 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,029 crore in the latest October-December quarter, the company said in a statement. Schneider Electric Infrastructure specialises in manufacturing, designing, constructing, and servicing advanced products and systems for electricity networks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Russia pushes back hard against prospect of US-built nuclear plant in Armenia

UPDATE 1-Russia pushes back hard against prospect of US-built nuclear plant ...

 Global
2
It's just unbelievable: Raza on Zimbabwe shock win against Australia

It's just unbelievable: Raza on Zimbabwe shock win against Australia

 Sri Lanka
3
PM Modi unveils name of complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat - 'Seva Teerth'

PM Modi unveils name of complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat - ...

 India
4
Kochi Metro services extended to 11 pm from Feb 15: KMRL

Kochi Metro services extended to 11 pm from Feb 15: KMRL

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026