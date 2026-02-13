Ukraine says US is increasing pressure for a deal as the midterms loom, NYT reports

​As ​Ukraine ‌prepares for ​another round of peace ‌talks as early as next week, ‌the Trump administration is ‌increasing the pressure for concessions to ⁠Russia ​in ⁠a push to end the ⁠war by early ​summer, the New ⁠York Times reported on Friday, ⁠citing ​Ukrainian officials.

Reuters could not ⁠immediately verify the ⁠report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)