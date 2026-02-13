Left Menu

Ukraine says US is increasing pressure for a deal as the midterms loom, NYT reports

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 15:59 IST
​As ​Ukraine ‌prepares for ​another round of peace ‌talks as early as next week, ‌the Trump administration is ‌increasing the pressure for concessions to ⁠Russia ​in ⁠a push to end the ⁠war by early ​summer, the New ⁠York Times reported on Friday, ⁠citing ​Ukrainian officials.

Reuters could not ⁠immediately verify the ⁠report.

