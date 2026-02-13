Ukraine says US is increasing pressure for a deal as the midterms loom, NYT reports
Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 15:59 IST
As Ukraine prepares for another round of peace talks as early as next week, the Trump administration is increasing the pressure for concessions to Russia in a push to end the war by early summer, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing Ukrainian officials.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
