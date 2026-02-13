India's Modi speaks to Bangladesh's Rahman, congratulates him on poll victory
Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:02 IST
Indian Prime Minister Modi said he had spoken with Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman, hours after Rahman's party won a two-thirds majority in a general election on Friday.
Rahman is widely expected to become prime minister as his party returns to power after 20 years.
