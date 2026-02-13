India's Modi speaks to Bangladesh's Rahman, congratulates him on poll victory

‌Indian Prime ​Minister ‌Modi said he had spoken with Bangladesh's ‌Tarique Rahman, ‌hours after Rahman's party won a ⁠two-thirds ​majority ⁠in a general ⁠election on Friday.

Rahman is ​widely expected to ⁠become prime ⁠minister ​as his party returns to ⁠power after ⁠20 years.

