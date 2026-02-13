Left Menu

European Carbon Market Shake-Up: What's Next for the EU ETS?

Europe's benchmark carbon prices have dropped significantly, hitting their lowest point since August 2025. The fall primarily stemmed from calls by EU leaders to potentially postpone the existing carbon market system. This has affected shares of both high and low-emission power companies, stirring a debate on future regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:20 IST
European Carbon Market Shake-Up: What's Next for the EU ETS?

Carbon prices in the European Union have plummeted, reaching their lowest levels since August 2025. This development has sent ripples through the market, impacting shares of power firms and industries regulated by the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).

The ETS, an initiative that caps carbon emissions and requires companies to purchase permits for their CO2 output, covers 40% of EU emissions, affecting sectors including manufacturing, power, and airlines within Europe. The system aims to gradually reduce emissions by cutting down these caps annually.

The recent fall in carbon prices followed comments from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, suggesting a postponement or revision of the carbon market. EU leaders echoed this at a summit in Belgium. Affected industries have expressed varied responses, with calls for both regulatory reform and caution against hasty interventions in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mass Exodus: Afghanistan Struggles Amid Unprecedented Returns

Mass Exodus: Afghanistan Struggles Amid Unprecedented Returns

 Switzerland
2
United States beat Netherlands by 93 runs to win their T20 World Cup game in Chennai.

United States beat Netherlands by 93 runs to win their T20 World Cup game in...

 Global
3
USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A T20 World Cup match in Chennai.

USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A T20 World Cup match in Chennai.

 Global
4
Zelenskiy and Pahlavi Unite Against Dictatorial Regimes

Zelenskiy and Pahlavi Unite Against Dictatorial Regimes

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026