Protective Status Ends for Yemenis Under Trump Administration

President Trump's administration has terminated temporary protected status for Yemen, as announced by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. The number of people impacted by this decision remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:40 IST
The Trump administration announced the termination of temporary protected status for Yemen on Friday. This significant policy shift was shared by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in a public statement.

While the decision marks a crucial change in U.S. immigration policy, it remains unclear exactly how many Yemenis residing in the U.S. will be affected by this change.

This move raises concerns among immigrant advocates and could potentially lead to further political debate over the handling of protected status designations.

