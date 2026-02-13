Protective Status Ends for Yemenis Under Trump Administration

The Trump administration announced the termination of temporary protected status for Yemen on Friday. This significant policy shift was shared by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in a public statement.

While the decision marks a crucial change in U.S. immigration policy, it remains unclear exactly how many Yemenis residing in the U.S. will be affected by this change.

This move raises concerns among immigrant advocates and could potentially lead to further political debate over the handling of protected status designations.