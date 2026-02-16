Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Unravels Massive Transnational Fraud, Nabs Nine

Jammu and Kashmir Police has dismantled a transnational online investment scam, arresting nine suspects linked to identity theft and financial fraud, with the main orchestrator being apprehended at Delhi airport. The scam involved manipulating local bank accounts to channel billions into international networks, while investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:24 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police Unravels Massive Transnational Fraud, Nabs Nine
J&K police busted online investment scam (Photo/J&K Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have successfully dismantled a massive transnational online investment scam, leading to the arrest of nine individuals. The operation was sparked by a complaint from Firdous Ahmad Mir, a resident of Safapora Ganderbal, alleging identity theft and cheating by an online fraud gang.

Under the leadership of SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising subject matter experts was formed to probe the case. Their rigorous investigation revealed a web of deceit involving online websites that lure unsuspecting investors before rerouting their funds through bank accounts from areas such as Budgam and Srinagar into international money laundering networks.

Identified as the main handler, Ekant Yogdutt, dubbed 'Dr. Morphine', has been arrested. He is linked to Chinese nationals and learned fraudulent techniques while pursuing his MBBS in the Philippines. The scam, involving the recruitment of local account holders and bank employees supplying QR codes, netted Rs 209 crore and is expected to exceed Rs 400 crore after verification. Authorities urge the public to avoid scams promising unrealistically high returns and report any suspicious activities to cybercrime government portals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Amidst BJP Invitation

Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Ami...

 India
2
Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

 India
3
Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Ass...

 India
4
India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surveillance

India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surv...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026