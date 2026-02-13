Surrogacy Scam: Doctor Arrested for Money Laundering and Child Trafficking

The Enforcement Directorate has taken into custody Dr. Athuluri Namratha, a doctor in Telangana, on charges of money laundering. Accused of orchestrating a fraudulent surrogacy racket, she allegedly sourced infants from vulnerable parents and presented them as surrogacy-born babies to childless couples.

Operating through her fertility clinic, the investigation revealed that Dr. Namratha collected large sums in exchange for newborns. Authorities reported that a network of agents facilitated the transfer of infants from poor women, who were compensated to relinquish their babies after birth.

Despite multiple legal actions and her medical license suspension, Dr. Namratha allegedly continued her illegal activities. The enforcement agency stated the birth reports for these children were forged to include the names of the couples as the parents, instead of the biological parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)