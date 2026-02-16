Left Menu

High Court Grants Bail: SDPI President M K Faizy's Case Raises Questions Over Money Laundering Charges

The Delhi High Court granted bail to SDPI president M K Faizy, acquitted of money laundering charges due to insufficient evidence. Despite alleged ties with the now-banned Popular Front of India, the court found no conclusive evidence against Faizy, highlighting issues with prolonged detention without trial completion.

The Delhi High Court granted bail to M K Faizy, National President of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), in a case related to alleged money laundering linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Justice Neena Bansal Krishna ruled that there was no concrete evidence to justify Faizy's detention.

Justice Bansal observed that Faizy's continued incarceration for over 11 months without a foreseeable end to his trial equated to pre-trial punishment, contravening Article 21 of the Constitution, which ensures the right to a speedy trial. The trial involves extensive documentation, multiple witnesses, and complex financial transactions, expected to take considerable time.

The court found no evidence of Faizy's personal involvement in money laundering. His association with PFI, prior to its ban, was deemed insufficient for prosecution. While accusations claim Faizy was a founding PFI member, there's no evidence of illegal financial activities, and no charges were filed in the predicate offence by the NIA.

