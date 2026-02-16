Trump Criticizes UK-California Clean Energy Pact

President Donald Trump sharply criticized a clean energy agreement recently forged between the United Kingdom and California Governor Gavin Newsom. According to Politico, Trump's comments came just hours after the agreement was signed on Monday, calling the deal "inappropriate."

Trump, known for his Republican stance, disparaged Governor Newsom, a noted critic and potential Democratic presidential contender for 2028, as a "loser" and criticized the state of California's environmental policies. The agreement, signed by Newsom and UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, aims to enhance collaboration on clean energy projects like offshore wind, and expand opportunities for British companies in the Californian market.

Following the announcement, a Newsom spokesperson countered Trump's remarks, condemning the former president's ties to the fossil fuel industry and highlighting Newsom's leadership on environmental issues. Meanwhile, Trump's recent invitation to nominate potential areas in Southern and Central California for future offshore oil and gas lease sales has drawn criticism from environmentalists and Newsom alike, further fueling tensions between Trump's and Newsom's approaches to energy policy.