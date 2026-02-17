UPBSE 2026 Exams: A New Dawn in Transparent & Secure Testing

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPBSE) is set to begin its High School and Intermediate Board examinations on February 18, continuing until March 12, 2026. Official sources report that 53,37,778 students have registered, including 27,61,696 from high schools and 25,76,082 intermediate students.

To maintain fairness and transparency, 8,033 examination centres have been designated, featuring 596 government schools, 3,453 aided-government schools, and 3,984 self-financed schools. Of these, 18 districts are deemed sensitive, with 222 centres labeled highly sensitive. The Minister of State for Secondary Education, Gulab Devi, inaugurated a state-level control room to oversee this year's technology-driven examination system.

Security is bolstered by the Special Task Force and local intelligence at highly sensitive centres, inspected twice daily. Each room features dual CCTV cameras with voice recorders and internet capabilities for live webcasting. Numerous administrators, magistrates, and mobile squads have been appointed to prevent irregularities, supported by a state-level helpline and advanced security features on exam materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)