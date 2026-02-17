Supreme Court Pushes for Sensitivity in Judicial Approach to Sexual Offences

The Supreme Court of India has acknowledged the necessity for a more sensitive judicial approach in handling sexual offences, directing the National Judicial Academy to establish an expert committee to draft relevant guidelines.

This initiative, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and other justices, follows observations that past efforts have not effectively addressed the issue. The proposed guidelines aim to incorporate compassion and understanding, crucial elements in ensuring justice for victims, many of whom are from vulnerable sections of society.

The apex court has also highlighted the importance of considering linguistic and cultural diversity in these guidelines. By doing so, the report intends to empower victims and complainants in articulating their experiences more comprehensively and accurately.

(With inputs from agencies.)