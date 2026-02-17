Himachal Pradesh Shuffles Bureaucracy: Key IAS Officers Transferred
The Himachal Pradesh government announced the transfer and posting of five IAS officers, with Ashish Singhamar becoming Secretary to the Chief Minister. Other key appointments include Vinay Singh at HPMC and Anurag Chander Sharma as Deputy Commissioner of Kullu. The changes aim to optimize administrative efficiency.
The government of Himachal Pradesh has enacted a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, involving the transfer and posting of five senior IAS officers. This development was confirmed by a notification from the Department of Personnel, reflecting decisions approved by the state Governor upon recommendations from the Civil Services Board.
Ashish Singhamar, previously Secretary of Digital Technologies & Governance, now assumes the role of Secretary to the Chief Minister. His portfolio expands to oversee Digital Technologies, Governance, and multiple other departments including Social Justice & Empowerment. This appointment relieves Rakesh Kanwar of additional duties.
In other moves, Vinay Singh has been positioned as Managing Director at the HPMC, Shimla, while Torul S Ravish takes the helm of the State Industrial Development Corporation in Shimla. Anurag Chander Sharma, previously Director of Personnel & Finance at HPSEBL, steps into the role of Deputy Commissioner for Kullu district. These changes are aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency across the state.
