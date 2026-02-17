Himachal Pradesh Shuffles Bureaucracy: Key IAS Officers Transferred

The government of Himachal Pradesh has enacted a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, involving the transfer and posting of five senior IAS officers. This development was confirmed by a notification from the Department of Personnel, reflecting decisions approved by the state Governor upon recommendations from the Civil Services Board.

Ashish Singhamar, previously Secretary of Digital Technologies & Governance, now assumes the role of Secretary to the Chief Minister. His portfolio expands to oversee Digital Technologies, Governance, and multiple other departments including Social Justice & Empowerment. This appointment relieves Rakesh Kanwar of additional duties.

In other moves, Vinay Singh has been positioned as Managing Director at the HPMC, Shimla, while Torul S Ravish takes the helm of the State Industrial Development Corporation in Shimla. Anurag Chander Sharma, previously Director of Personnel & Finance at HPSEBL, steps into the role of Deputy Commissioner for Kullu district. These changes are aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)