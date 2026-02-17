Tripura's Tribal Council Controversy: Chief Minister's Bold Allegations

In a striking address at a BJP event in Demdum, Unakoti district, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha leveled serious accusations against the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), led by Tipra Motha, claiming it has become a 'centre of loot'.

Saha highlighted the mismanagement of funds, pointing to Rs 30 crore sanctioned for a hospital with no usage verification submitted. Allegations included foreign trips by council members funded by undeclared means, unauthorized formation of 123 Village Committees, and misleading demands for 'Greater Tipraland'.

Additionally, Saha took issue with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura's stance on the Kokborok script decision, stressing the impartial role of the Chief Minister. Confident of BJP's success in the impending TTAADC elections, Saha predicted transformative development for tribal regions under BJP governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)