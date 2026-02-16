Mizoram's Chief Minister Faces Accusations in Lengpui Land Deal Controversy

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma declared on Monday that he would step down if any evidence emerged linking him to alleged financial misconduct in the controversial Lengpui land deal. Challenging the opposition, he maintained that his leadership would cease should his involvement be proven.

In a session at Congress Bhavan, Congress leader and former minister John Rotluangliana accused Lalduhoma of misdeeds in the deal, alleging he aimed to receive Rs 14 crore, receiving Rs 10 crore so far. Responding in a TV interview, Lalduhoma denied these claims, arguing they compromised both his reputation and that of the ruling Zoram People's Movement.

Lalduhoma also accused the previous Mizo National Front government of attempting an illegal land sale to the Indian Air Force. He assured that his current administration was following standard leasing protocols and not permanently selling the land. The Central Bureau of Investigation is set to scrutinize the matter as allegations of bypassed legal procedures swirl.

