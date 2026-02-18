Diplomatic Strides: The Trilateral Peace Talks
The trilateral peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. concluded on Wednesday. The discussions, which aimed at easing tensions, lasted approximately two hours according to Ukraine's chief negotiator's spokesperson.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:34 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The trilateral peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States came to a close on Wednesday. These crucial discussions, aimed at de-escalating ongoing tensions, were convened with hopes of paving a path towards resolution.
The talks, emphasizing diplomatic dialogue over conflict, lasted about two hours, as confirmed by the spokesperson for Ukraine's chief negotiator. These discussions highlight ongoing international efforts to manage geopolitical tensions.
The outcome of these talks remains to be seen, but the participation of such significant global players underscores the importance of continued diplomatic engagement.
ALSO READ
Thailand's Diplomatic Endeavor: Bridging Myanmar to ASEAN
Stalemate in Geneva: High-Stakes Negotiations Between Russia and Ukraine
India-EU FTA Ushers New Era: PM Modi's High-Stakes Diplomatic Engagements
Stalled Peace Talks: Tensions Flare in Ukraine-Russia Negotiations
Trump's Diplomatic Double-Header: Ambition or Overreach?