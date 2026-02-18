Left Menu

Diplomatic Strides: The Trilateral Peace Talks

The trilateral peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. concluded on Wednesday. The discussions, which aimed at easing tensions, lasted approximately two hours according to Ukraine's chief negotiator's spokesperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:34 IST
Diplomatic Strides: The Trilateral Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The trilateral peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States came to a close on Wednesday. These crucial discussions, aimed at de-escalating ongoing tensions, were convened with hopes of paving a path towards resolution.

The talks, emphasizing diplomatic dialogue over conflict, lasted about two hours, as confirmed by the spokesperson for Ukraine's chief negotiator. These discussions highlight ongoing international efforts to manage geopolitical tensions.

The outcome of these talks remains to be seen, but the participation of such significant global players underscores the importance of continued diplomatic engagement.

TRENDING

1
BJP Aims for Electoral Hat-trick in Assam

BJP Aims for Electoral Hat-trick in Assam

 India
2
UAE Leader Meets U.S. Senator Amid Criticism Surge

UAE Leader Meets U.S. Senator Amid Criticism Surge

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gautam Buddh Nagar Cracks Down on Illegal Ultrasound Centres

Gautam Buddh Nagar Cracks Down on Illegal Ultrasound Centres

 India
4
Clash of Waters: The Krishna River Dispute Heats Up

Clash of Waters: The Krishna River Dispute Heats Up

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026