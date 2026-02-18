Left Menu

Empowering Progress: India's Boosted Budget for Women and Girls

India's Gender Budget for 2026-27 increased by 11.55% to Rs 5.01 lakh crore, up from Rs 4.49 lakh crore. The allocation focuses on schemes supporting women and girls, reflecting in the rise of its share in the Union Budget to 9.37%. Key ministries have also reported significant allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:00 IST
Empowering Progress: India's Boosted Budget for Women and Girls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has significantly increased its allocation for women and girls in the upcoming financial year. According to the Gender Budget Statement (GBS) released, the budget has surged by 11.55%, reaching Rs 5.01 lakh crore for 2026-27, up from Rs 4.49 lakh crore in the previous year.

This increase comes as part of India's Union Budget 2026-27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Gender Budget now comprises 9.37% of the Union Budget, aimed at promoting gender equality through schemes exclusively for women and girls and broader schemes benefiting them.

A total of 53 ministries/departments and five Union territories reported allocations in the gender budget, with significant portions earmarked by the Ministry of Women & Child Development, Department of Rural Development, and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Aims for Electoral Hat-trick in Assam

BJP Aims for Electoral Hat-trick in Assam

 India
2
UAE Leader Meets U.S. Senator Amid Criticism Surge

UAE Leader Meets U.S. Senator Amid Criticism Surge

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gautam Buddh Nagar Cracks Down on Illegal Ultrasound Centres

Gautam Buddh Nagar Cracks Down on Illegal Ultrasound Centres

 India
4
Clash of Waters: The Krishna River Dispute Heats Up

Clash of Waters: The Krishna River Dispute Heats Up

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026