Empowering Progress: India's Boosted Budget for Women and Girls

The Indian government has significantly increased its allocation for women and girls in the upcoming financial year. According to the Gender Budget Statement (GBS) released, the budget has surged by 11.55%, reaching Rs 5.01 lakh crore for 2026-27, up from Rs 4.49 lakh crore in the previous year.

This increase comes as part of India's Union Budget 2026-27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Gender Budget now comprises 9.37% of the Union Budget, aimed at promoting gender equality through schemes exclusively for women and girls and broader schemes benefiting them.

A total of 53 ministries/departments and five Union territories reported allocations in the gender budget, with significant portions earmarked by the Ministry of Women & Child Development, Department of Rural Development, and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)