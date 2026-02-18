Left Menu

Katra's Cultural Renaissance: A New Era of Spiritual and Economic Growth

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced transformative plans for Katra's development, including constructing a temple to Adi Shankaracharya and an International Museum of Goddess Devi. These initiatives aim to strengthen religious tourism and local infrastructure, enhancing both spiritual experiences and economic opportunities for residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:23 IST
Katra's Cultural Renaissance: A New Era of Spiritual and Economic Growth
initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has unveiled ambitious development plans for Katra, including the construction of a temple dedicated to Adi Shankaracharya and the establishment of an International Museum of Goddess Devi. These initiatives are expected to boost religious tourism and strengthen the local economy.

The Lieutenant Governor, during a ceremonial event, emphasized the state's commitment to enhancing the spiritual and cultural experiences in Katra. The plans include a helicopter service to the Shiv Khori cave shrine and the development of a light and sound show for better visitor engagement.

To improve local livelihoods, infrastructure projects like road strengthening and shop construction have been proposed. Additionally, a joint rehabilitation program for ponywalas and laborers affected by recent floods will be conducted. The Shrine Board has played a pivotal role in these community welfare measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentine Maritime Workers Strike Against Labor Reform

Argentine Maritime Workers Strike Against Labor Reform

 Global
2
Exclusive Capital's Fraud Case Unfolds: Bail Plea Rulings and High Stakes

Exclusive Capital's Fraud Case Unfolds: Bail Plea Rulings and High Stakes

 India
3
Security Forces Intensify Operation 'KGH 2' Against Naxal Leaders

Security Forces Intensify Operation 'KGH 2' Against Naxal Leaders

 India
4
Major Drug Bust: Over 325 Kilograms of Cannabis Seized

Major Drug Bust: Over 325 Kilograms of Cannabis Seized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026