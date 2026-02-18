Katra's Cultural Renaissance: A New Era of Spiritual and Economic Growth

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has unveiled ambitious development plans for Katra, including the construction of a temple dedicated to Adi Shankaracharya and the establishment of an International Museum of Goddess Devi. These initiatives are expected to boost religious tourism and strengthen the local economy.

The Lieutenant Governor, during a ceremonial event, emphasized the state's commitment to enhancing the spiritual and cultural experiences in Katra. The plans include a helicopter service to the Shiv Khori cave shrine and the development of a light and sound show for better visitor engagement.

To improve local livelihoods, infrastructure projects like road strengthening and shop construction have been proposed. Additionally, a joint rehabilitation program for ponywalas and laborers affected by recent floods will be conducted. The Shrine Board has played a pivotal role in these community welfare measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)