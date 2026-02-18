Left Menu

U.S. Refiners Eye Venezuelan Crude Direct from PDVSA

U.S. refiners like Phillips 66 and Citgo are exploring direct purchases of heavy crude from Venezuela’s PDVSA to improve profitability. The move follows broader export authorizations by the Trump administration, prompting more U.S. refiners to consider Venezuelan oil amid shifting trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. refiners Phillips 66 and Citgo Petroleum are aiming to purchase heavy crude directly from Venezuela's state oil firm, PDVSA, starting in April, with intentions to boost profits. This strategy comes as Washington expands oil export permissions from Venezuela, offering new trading possibilities.

Phillips 66, among the key U.S. refiners, is aligning its operations to source directly from PDVSA while Citgo seeks delivery to its U.S. Gulf Coast facilities despite logistical challenges. Their moves are bolstered by recent allowances made under a general license by the Trump administration, enabling broader Venezuelan oil exports.

Industry insiders anticipate regulatory hurdles, as potential buyers must secure individual clearances from the U.S. Treasury. Meanwhile, Venezuelan crude prices have softened with increasing shipments moving to the U.S. market, altering prior price dynamics observed in deals handled by trading houses Vitol and Trafigura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

