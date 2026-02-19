Tackling the Marriage Crisis Among Young Farmers: A Plea for Incentives

In a bid to solve the growing challenge faced by young farmers struggling to find life partners, Congress MLA H D Ranganath has called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to establish a special incentive programme. This request was articulated in a letter by Ranganath, who represents Kunigal, a predominantly agricultural constituency.

According to Ranganath, a significant number of men in these village regions remain unmarried past the age of thirty, primarily due to societal preferences that dissuade women from marrying into farming lifestyles. The MLA suggested the introduction of specific allowances and statuses for women who opt to marry farmers, as a potential remedy.

Such measures, Ranganath believes, could not only alleviate personal hardships for these young farmers but also bolster social support for agriculture-centric lives. He proposed that the topic be discussed in the upcoming legislative assembly session, aiming to cultivate both relational and economic stability in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)