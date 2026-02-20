Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges
Former Prince Andrew was released from a UK police station after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, as reported by Reuters. The incident marks another controversial moment in the life of the former royal family member.
In a surprising development, former Prince Andrew found himself at the center of legal scrutiny once again. On Thursday, he was taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Reuters photographers captured the moment as the embattled former royal left a UK police station following his brief arrest.
The situation has further complicated the already tumultuous life of Prince Andrew, raising questions about potential legal implications he might face.
