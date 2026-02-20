Left Menu

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew was released from a UK police station after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, as reported by Reuters. The incident marks another controversial moment in the life of the former royal family member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 00:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 00:47 IST
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

In a surprising development, former Prince Andrew found himself at the center of legal scrutiny once again. On Thursday, he was taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Reuters photographers captured the moment as the embattled former royal left a UK police station following his brief arrest.

The situation has further complicated the already tumultuous life of Prince Andrew, raising questions about potential legal implications he might face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Courts Tighten Security Amid Bomb Threats

Uttarakhand Courts Tighten Security Amid Bomb Threats

 India
2
Celebrating Statehood: Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh Mark Their Foundation Days

Celebrating Statehood: Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh Mark Their Foundation D...

 India
3
Fadnavis Advocates AI Revolution for Agriculture Amidst Global Challenges

Fadnavis Advocates AI Revolution for Agriculture Amidst Global Challenges

 India
4
Eden Devprayag: Kolkata's Premier Riverside Retreat Unveiled

Eden Devprayag: Kolkata's Premier Riverside Retreat Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026