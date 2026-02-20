Left Menu

UPL Ltd Unifies Crop Protection Businesses, Creating Global Agri-Giant

Agro-chemical firm UPL Ltd plans to merge its Indian and international crop protection units into a single entity, 'UPL Global'. The move aims to form a pure-play platform for growth, enhance shareholder value, and simplify its structure. UPL Global will become the second-largest listed crop protection platform.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

UPL Ltd, a leader in sustainable agriculture products, announced a major restructuring on Friday, integrating its Indian and international crop protection businesses into a new entity named 'UPL Global'. The company aims to simplify its structure and focus on creating a platform for global growth.

According to UPL, the newly formed UPL Global will become the world's second-largest listed pure-play crop protection platform. This initiative involves a series of mergers, including the amalgamation of UPL Cayman with UPL Global and a demerger of India's crop protection business from UPL.

Chairman Jai Shroff emphasized that this restructuring aligns with the company's strategic focus on sustainability and growth. Mike Frank, CEO of UPL Global, added that the unified platform will enhance the delivery of innovative solutions to farmers, enabling the company to capture larger market shares globally.

