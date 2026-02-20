Left Menu

James Cameron Warns Against Potential Netflix-Warner Bros. Merger

Renowned filmmaker James Cameron expressed concerns over Netflix's potential acquisition of Warner Bros., arguing it could disrupt the film industry, lead to job losses, and diminish Hollywood's global influence. Sen. Mike Lee, chair of the Senate subcommittee on antitrust, has received similar worries from industry figures, prompting further hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:38 IST
James Cameron Warns Against Potential Netflix-Warner Bros. Merger
James Cameron (Photo/Instagram/@jamescameronofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Famed director James Cameron has raised an alarm over Netflix's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros., warning it could lead to significant changes in the film industry landscape, Variety reported.

Cameron's letter, sent to Senator Mike Lee, stressed that the potential merger could result in job losses and a contraction in the production of big-budget films, threatening cinema's future.

The 'Avatar' filmmaker highlighted Netflix's streaming-first business model as conflicting with traditional theatrical systems, impacting the sector that employs many Americans, and heeding caution on America's declining leadership in film exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand Unveils Third Supplementary Budget for 2025-26

Jharkhand Unveils Third Supplementary Budget for 2025-26

 India
2
Werder Bremen Cancels U.S. Tour Amid Unrest and Economic Concerns

Werder Bremen Cancels U.S. Tour Amid Unrest and Economic Concerns

 Global
3
Namo Bharat: Revolutionizing Commutes with Air-Travel Style Comforts

Namo Bharat: Revolutionizing Commutes with Air-Travel Style Comforts

 India
4
Stability Amid Volatility: India's Macroeconomic Outlook

Stability Amid Volatility: India's Macroeconomic Outlook

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026