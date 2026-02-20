James Cameron Warns Against Potential Netflix-Warner Bros. Merger

Famed director James Cameron has raised an alarm over Netflix's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros., warning it could lead to significant changes in the film industry landscape, Variety reported.

Cameron's letter, sent to Senator Mike Lee, stressed that the potential merger could result in job losses and a contraction in the production of big-budget films, threatening cinema's future.

The 'Avatar' filmmaker highlighted Netflix's streaming-first business model as conflicting with traditional theatrical systems, impacting the sector that employs many Americans, and heeding caution on America's declining leadership in film exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)