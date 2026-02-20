Left Menu

BRO Triumphs Amid Winter Challenges: Reopens National Highway 701A

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has cleared snow on National Highway 701A (Peer Ki Gali), reopening a strategic route in mid-winter for the first time. Despite harsh conditions, collaborative efforts enabled this feat, paving the way for emergency and essential travel. Safety precautions are advised amid weather unpredictabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:38 IST
BRO Triumphs Amid Winter Challenges: Reopens National Highway 701A
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has made history by clearing snow from National Highway 701A, known as Peer Ki Gali, reopening it in mid-winter for the first time ever. This significant achievement was orchestrated by Project Sampark from Bufliaz to Peer Ki Gali and Project Beacon from Shopian to Peer Ki Gali, ensuring the vital route was accessible by February 20 despite harsh weather conditions.

The Director General of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), VK Rajawat, along with chief engineers from the involved projects, attended the reopening ceremony. DG MoRTH commended the BRO teams for their unwavering efforts in the face of severe weather, noting that planning for the widening of NH 701A is progressing well.

During his visit, the DG also assessed development on NH 144A, urging expedited completion. On NH 701A, snow clearance has rendered the road traffic-ready, yet snow remains on nearby slopes, risking avalanches. The route is primarily for urgent travel, with commuters advised to heed safety warnings from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
2
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea
3
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026