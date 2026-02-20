BRO Triumphs Amid Winter Challenges: Reopens National Highway 701A

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has made history by clearing snow from National Highway 701A, known as Peer Ki Gali, reopening it in mid-winter for the first time ever. This significant achievement was orchestrated by Project Sampark from Bufliaz to Peer Ki Gali and Project Beacon from Shopian to Peer Ki Gali, ensuring the vital route was accessible by February 20 despite harsh weather conditions.

The Director General of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), VK Rajawat, along with chief engineers from the involved projects, attended the reopening ceremony. DG MoRTH commended the BRO teams for their unwavering efforts in the face of severe weather, noting that planning for the widening of NH 701A is progressing well.

During his visit, the DG also assessed development on NH 144A, urging expedited completion. On NH 701A, snow clearance has rendered the road traffic-ready, yet snow remains on nearby slopes, risking avalanches. The route is primarily for urgent travel, with commuters advised to heed safety warnings from authorities.

