Economic Growth Slows as Inflation Surges, Impacting Stock Futures

U.S. stock index futures declined as new data revealed a slowdown in economic growth and a rise in inflation. The GDP growth rate fell to 1.4% in the fourth quarter, with inflation outpacing expectations. Key indices showed downward trends in response to the unexpected economic indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:09 IST
Economic Growth Slows as Inflation Surges, Impacting Stock Futures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dip in U.S. stock index futures on Friday was attributed to disappointing economic data, indicating slower growth and rising inflation.

The fourth-quarter GDP growth dwindled to a 1.4% annualized rate, substantially below the prior quarter's 4.4%, and shy of the anticipated 3% increase.

Simultaneously, inflation metrics, specifically the Personal Consumption Expenditure index, rose more than economists' predictions, further pressuring major stock indices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

