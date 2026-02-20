Economic Growth Slows as Inflation Surges, Impacting Stock Futures
U.S. stock index futures declined as new data revealed a slowdown in economic growth and a rise in inflation. The GDP growth rate fell to 1.4% in the fourth quarter, with inflation outpacing expectations. Key indices showed downward trends in response to the unexpected economic indicators.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:09 IST
The dip in U.S. stock index futures on Friday was attributed to disappointing economic data, indicating slower growth and rising inflation.
The fourth-quarter GDP growth dwindled to a 1.4% annualized rate, substantially below the prior quarter's 4.4%, and shy of the anticipated 3% increase.
Simultaneously, inflation metrics, specifically the Personal Consumption Expenditure index, rose more than economists' predictions, further pressuring major stock indices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Geopolitical Tensions Propel Gold Prices Amidst Federal Reserve Uncertainty
Federal Reserve's Balancing Act: Interest Rates and Inflation Dilemma
Gold and Silver Surge Amid Market Uncertainty and Federal Reserve Anticipation
AI Influence Sparks Debate Over Federal Reserve Rate Cuts
Tech Stocks Rise as AI Concerns Ease Amid Federal Reserve Watch