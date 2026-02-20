Economic Growth Slows as Inflation Surges, Impacting Stock Futures

The dip in U.S. stock index futures on Friday was attributed to disappointing economic data, indicating slower growth and rising inflation.

The fourth-quarter GDP growth dwindled to a 1.4% annualized rate, substantially below the prior quarter's 4.4%, and shy of the anticipated 3% increase.

Simultaneously, inflation metrics, specifically the Personal Consumption Expenditure index, rose more than economists' predictions, further pressuring major stock indices.

