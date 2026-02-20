Hungary to block EUR 90 bln loan to Ukraine over oil stoppage, minister says
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 20-02-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:50 IST
Country:
- Poland
Hungary will block a 90 billion euro European Union loan for Ukraine until oil transit to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline resumes, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.
"By blocking oil transit to Hungary through the Druzhba pipeline, Ukraine violates the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, breaching its commitments to the European Union. We will not give in to this blackmail," Szijjarto said on X.
