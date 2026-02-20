Hungary to block EUR 90 bln loan to Ukraine over oil stoppage, minister says

Hungary ​will ‌block a ​90 billion euro European ‌Union loan for Ukraine until oil transit to Hungary ‌via the Druzhba pipeline ‌resumes, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"By ⁠blocking ​oil ⁠transit to Hungary through the ⁠Druzhba pipeline, Ukraine violates ​the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, breaching ⁠its commitments to the ⁠European ​Union. We will not give in to ⁠this blackmail," Szijjarto said ⁠on ⁠X.

