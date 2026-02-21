Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Sai to visit ancestral village as he turns 62

Speaking to reporters, he said that it is his tradition to spend his birthday in his village, at home, and participate in the Shri Satyanarayan Vrat Katha with his family, villagers, and party workers, seeking everyone's blessings.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:03 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Sai to visit ancestral village as he turns 62
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will visit his ancestral village on Saturday to seek his mother's blessings on the occasion of his 62nd birthday. Speaking to reporters, Sai informed that every time during his birthday, he visits his villages and seeks blessings from his mother.

"It is my 62nd birthday, and on every birthday, I stay in my village, my home, and seek my mother's blessings. I listen to the Shri Satyanarayan Vrat Katha with my family, villagers, and our party workers, seeking everyone's blessings. So, today, too, I am going to my village to seek my mother's blessings," CM Sai told reporters. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, praying for his long life and good health.

In an 'X' post, PM Modi said CM Sai's efforts to boost Chhattisgarh are admirable and have a transformative impact on people's lives. "Warm birthday wishes to CM of Chhattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai. His efforts to boost Chhattisgarh's progress are admirable and are having a transformative impact on people's lives. Praying for his long life and good health," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Replying to PM Modi's wishes, CM Sai expressed gratitude to him, crediting his dynamic leadership and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mantra as the reason behind the double-engine government of Chhattisgarh reaching new heights of public welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

 India
2
Tensions Escalate: Key Developments in Ukraine and Russia Conflict

Tensions Escalate: Key Developments in Ukraine and Russia Conflict

 Russia
3
Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

 India
4
Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026