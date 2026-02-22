Seismic Shifts: Powerful 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Fiji

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale shook the southern region of Fiji on Sunday, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event was detected at a significant depth of 632 kilometers (393 miles), highlighting substantial geological activity below the Earth's surface.

Despite the magnitude, there have been no initial reports of casualties or damage, and authorities are monitoring for aftershocks and updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)