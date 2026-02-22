Left Menu

Seismic Shifts: Powerful 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Fiji

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck southern Fiji on Sunday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 632 kilometers (393 miles), causing notable geological activity but no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Updated: 22-02-2026 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale shook the southern region of Fiji on Sunday, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event was detected at a significant depth of 632 kilometers (393 miles), highlighting substantial geological activity below the Earth's surface.

Despite the magnitude, there have been no initial reports of casualties or damage, and authorities are monitoring for aftershocks and updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

