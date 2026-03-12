Left Menu

Telus Battles Major Data Breach: ShinyHunters Strike Again

Telus, a Canadian telecommunications company, is dealing with a cybersecurity breach involving unauthorized system access. The ShinyHunters hacking group claims to have stolen 700 terabytes of data. A company spokesperson announced that an investigation is underway to assess the extent and impact of the breach.

Telus, a prominent Canadian telecommunications and business services company, is grappling with a significant cybersecurity breach. According to a company spokesperson, unauthorized access to its systems has been detected, prompting an immediate investigation.

The hacking group known as ShinyHunters has claimed responsibility for the breach, asserting through a message to Reuters that they have successfully stolen at least 700 terabytes of data from Telus's servers.

As Telus works diligently to determine the full scope of the incident, the telecommunications firm underscores the importance of cybersecurity preparedness in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

