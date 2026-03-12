Telus Battles Major Data Breach: ShinyHunters Strike Again

Telus, a prominent Canadian telecommunications and business services company, is grappling with a significant cybersecurity breach. According to a company spokesperson, unauthorized access to its systems has been detected, prompting an immediate investigation.

The hacking group known as ShinyHunters has claimed responsibility for the breach, asserting through a message to Reuters that they have successfully stolen at least 700 terabytes of data from Telus's servers.

As Telus works diligently to determine the full scope of the incident, the telecommunications firm underscores the importance of cybersecurity preparedness in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

