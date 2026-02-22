Racial Abuse Sparks Outcry in South Delhi
Three women from Arunachal Pradesh faced racial abuse from neighbors over minor repair work in their rented flat in Delhi. The dispute, marked by derogatory remarks and insults, prompted public outcry and legal action. Victims demand a formal apology for the racist comments targeting the northeastern community.
An incident involving racial abuse has sparked public outrage in South Delhi after three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly targeted by their neighbors. The confrontation began over a minor repair in their rented flat.
The police reported the altercation started when debris from the repair work fell to the floor below, leading to objections from residents Harsh Singh and his wife. Instead of resolving the issue peacefully, the neighbors allegedly hurled racial slurs and offensive stereotypes at the women.
The victims, supported by netizens sharing video evidence on social media, demanded justice and a formal apology. Authorities have registered an FIR against the accused couple under various sections related to insult, intimidation, and promoting enmity. The women also face pressure to vacate their flat.
