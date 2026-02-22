Left Menu

Racial Abuse Sparks Outcry in South Delhi

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh faced racial abuse from neighbors over minor repair work in their rented flat in Delhi. The dispute, marked by derogatory remarks and insults, prompted public outcry and legal action. Victims demand a formal apology for the racist comments targeting the northeastern community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 16:09 IST
Racial Abuse Sparks Outcry in South Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An incident involving racial abuse has sparked public outrage in South Delhi after three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly targeted by their neighbors. The confrontation began over a minor repair in their rented flat.

The police reported the altercation started when debris from the repair work fell to the floor below, leading to objections from residents Harsh Singh and his wife. Instead of resolving the issue peacefully, the neighbors allegedly hurled racial slurs and offensive stereotypes at the women.

The victims, supported by netizens sharing video evidence on social media, demanded justice and a formal apology. Authorities have registered an FIR against the accused couple under various sections related to insult, intimidation, and promoting enmity. The women also face pressure to vacate their flat.

TRENDING

1
Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

 India
2
Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

 India
3
Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

 Global
4
Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026