Iran and U.S. Relations: A Sign of Hope
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that recent negotiations with the U.S. have shown promising signs. He emphasized Iran's vigilance in monitoring U.S. actions and stated the country is prepared for any possible outcomes, according to his statement on the platform X.
