Iran and U.S. Relations: A Sign of Hope

In a noteworthy development, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian disclosed on Sunday that negotiations with the United States have yielded 'encouraging signals'.

Pezeshkian highlighted the importance of closely monitoring the United States' actions. He reiterated the nation's readiness for any potential scenarios that may arise.

His remarks, posted on the social platform X, underline the delicate but hopeful state of current diplomatic engagements between the two nations.