Veteran Politician Mukul Roy Passes Away: Tributes Pour In

Former Railway Minister and TMC leader Mukul Roy has passed away at Kolkata's Apollo Hospital. Roy, who was 69, succumbed to a cardiac arrest. Political leaders from across parties have expressed condolences, highlighting his contributions to Indian politics and his tenure in both TMC and BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:34 IST
Mukul Roy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mukul Roy, former Railway Minister and influential leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), passed away on Monday at Kolkata's Apollo Hospital following a cardiac arrest at 1:30 am. His son, Subhranshu Roy, confirmed the news of his demise.

Roy, who had been instrumental in shaping TMC's trajectory, rejoined the party in June 2021 alongside his son, after a stint with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Following his passing, BJP leaders, including Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari, paid tributes, honoring Roy's political legacy and contribution to Indian politics.

Dilip Ghosh recalled Roy as an experienced politician who garnered respect across party lines, while Adhikari shared his condolences on social media. Roy, who also served as a former Rajya Sabha MP, was mourned by politicians nationwide, reflecting on his dynamic career and impactful political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

