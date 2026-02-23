Uttar Pradesh's Golden Era: CM Yogi Adityanath's Vision for 2047
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath describes his nine-year tenure in Uttar Pradesh as a 'golden chapter of reconstruction,' focusing on self-reliance by 2047. His visit to Singapore aims to deepen ties, promoting economic cooperation, digitalisation, and sustainable growth while fortifying the state's development through empowered youth, women, and farmers.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hailed his nine-year administration in the state as a 'golden chapter of reconstruction', attributing the advanced progress to significant contributions by the youth, women, and farmers.
Aiming for 'Developed Uttar Pradesh @ 2047', Adityanath emphasizes self-reliance and community empowerment, particularly focusing on deprived and backward segments.
The Chief Minister's upcoming visit to Singapore from February 22 to 24 is geared towards enhancing economic cooperation and fostering institutional partnerships, aligning with the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Roadmap.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AISATS to invest Rs 4,458 cr in Jewar airport projects; MoU signed during Yogi's Singapore visit
AISATS to invest Rs 4,458 crore in Jewar airport projects; MoU signed on Yogi's Singapore visit
Uttar Pradesh Secures Major Investments During Singapore Visit
Forging Future Alliances: Global Economic Cooperation 2026 Wraps Up in Mumbai